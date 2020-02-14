Malawi: Police Get Orders to Avoid Providing Security to Bushiri's Cheap Maize Sale

Malawi Police in Ntcheu have reportedly refused to provide security and manage hundreds of people scrambling to purchase cheap maize that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has started selling in the district since Wednesday this week.

Bushiri's cheap maize for sale

Bushiri's spokesperson, Ephraim Nyondo has confirmed the development ; adding they have temporarily suspended the sale as they explore to engage private security companies.

"A lot of people have come to purchase the maize and we cannot manage such huge crowds. We have tried in vain to have police help us manage this. But we will still continue with the exercise to save the starving poor Malawians," said Nyondo in an interview with Nyasa Times.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu told local media that: "I cannot comment on issues that can compromise national security" and could not take any questions for clarification.

District Commissioner, Smart Gwedemula avoided commenting on the issue when local media sought to hear how his office was collaborating with the Shepherd Bushiri Foundation in the sale of the maize.

Bushiri has intervened in Malawi's severe hunger situation that has left close to two million people in panic with private traders selling the commodity at K25 000 per 50 kilogramme bag.

The South African based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is selling a bag of maize at as low as K5000; a move that has earned him praise at a time citizens are suffering.

On Wednesday, Ntcheu residents scrambled to purchase the maize as late as 18:00HRS.

Last year, Bushiri had pledged to supply maize at cheaper prices at a time the Malawi government was resorting to importing the commodity.

He claims his kind gesture has no political attachments and vows to reach every area in huge need of the maize.