Botswana: Presidents Masisi, Geingob Meet

13 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi today travelled to Windhoek, Namibia at the invitation of his counterpart, President Dr Hage Geingob.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation explains that the two Presidents will exchange views on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

"The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation between Botswana and Namibia," it states.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow, the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Ms Peggy Serame and senior government officials.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.