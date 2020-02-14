Botswana: Presidents Masisi, Geingob Meet

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi today travelled to Windhoek, Namibia at the invitation of his counterpart, President Dr Hage Geingob.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation explains that the two Presidents will exchange views on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

"The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation between Botswana and Namibia," it states.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow, the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Ms Peggy Serame and senior government officials.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>