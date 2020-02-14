Tanzania: Heavy Rains to Hit 12 Regions - Tma

THE Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has warned residents of 12 regions to brace for heavy rains in the next two days, saying they should take extra precautions.

According to TMA's statement, regions that were expected to experience heavy downpour were Lindi, Mtwara, Mbeya, Songwe, Njombe, Iringa, Ruvuma, Coast, Dar es Salaam, Tanga, southern parts of Morogoro Region and Unguja, Pemba and Mafia islands.

On Friday, rain was expected to pound Lindi, Mtwara, Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Njombe, Iringa, Ruvuma and southern parts of Morogoro Region.

"Some houses will be surrounded by water, and transportation and some economic and social activities would be affected," TMA cautioned.

For February 14, 2020, heavy rain is expected in certain areas of the regions of Kagera, Mwanza, Geita, Shinyanga, Kigoma, Tabora, Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma and the southern parts of Morogoro.

TMA further cautioned on strong winds and big waves in some parts of the coastal regions, Dar es Salaam, Tanga as well as Unguja and Pemba islands.

The statement pointed out that on Saturday, Kagera, Mwanza, Geita, Shinyanga, Kigoma, Tabora, Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma and parts of Morogoro Region will experience heavy rains.

Meanwhile, TMA has called upon various authorities to take necessary precautions ahead of upcoming heavy rains that will begin in the second week of March and end in the third week of May, this year.

The Agency has said the rains, which will be of normal to above normal levels in most areas of the country, will result in various impacts that will require proper management systems to curb any threat to human beings.

The on-going off-seasonal rains over the bimodal areas are likely to coincide with the start of the MAM 2020, season particularly over the northern coast.

It further revealed that most areas of north-eastern highlands, eastern and southern parts of Lake Victoria Basin, Tanga Region together with Unguja and Pemba islands are more likely to receive normal to above-normal rains.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam, TMA Director-General, Dr Agnes Kijazi, said areas of western Lake Victoria basin and the remaining areas of the northern coast of Dar es Salaam and Coastal regions including the islands of Mafia together with the northern parts of Morogoro region are expected to experience below normal rains.

Dr Kijazi said areas expected to receive normal to above-normal rains are likely to favour the production of crops, including those adaptive to excessive soil moisture conditions such as paddy.

"Pests and diseases are expected due to wetness and stagnant waters, livestock production together with their products such as milk are also expected to improve due to sufficient pasture and water to most parts," she noted. However, animal diseases such as rift valley fever, foot and mouth are likely to occur, she cautioned.

"Farmers are therefore advised to put in place soil erosion control structures and improve irrigation infrastructure."

MAM rains are likely to be normal and above normal over Tanga Region, Unguja and Pemba islands as well as most areas of Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro regions, together with eastern parts of Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu and Mara.