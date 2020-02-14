Malawi: Poly Journalism Students Organise Symposium, Call for Support

Final year Bachelor of Arts in Journalism students at the Polytechnic - a constituent college of the University of Malawi has organized a symposium to showcase their acquired skills and knowledge to prospective employers in the corporate world.

Poly students: Fundraising drive

The symposium which will be held under the theme Maintaining Accuracy and Credibility in the Fake News Era"is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2020 in Blantyre.

The Symposium Organising Committee Chairperson Garry Samati said the symposium will bring together students, academic staff, companies and organizations aimed at introducing the prospective journalism graduates to employers and clients.

"The platform will also accord us a platform to discuss different aspects in journalism including media entrepreneurship and media professionalism. Furthermore, the symposium has a theme we are calling Maintaining Accuracy and Credibility in the Fake News Era in order to discuss about the effects of the digital era on accuracy and credibility; which basically insinuates that the digital era has brought the growing problem of fake news," said Samati.

Samati said during the symposium, the students will make presentations and displays showcasing some of the innovations that we have acquired during our 4 year studies at The Polytechnic including documentaries, magazines and newsletters.

He called o individuals and companies to come and assist the students in the organisation of the event and also participate during the symposium.

"We organised fundraising activities for the past few months which include a car wash and a movie night fundraising show. The class has also made a few monitoring contributions towards the symposium. However, we are still short of about 2.5 million kwacha and we would like to reach out to companies and organizations who could come into our rescue," he said

The class of generic students has 73 students while the mature entry class (weekend) has 17 students.