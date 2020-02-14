Libya: Foreign Minister Maas On the Adoption of the Resolution to Endorse the Berlin Conference On Libya

12 February 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Berlin — Following the adoption of the resolution to endorse the Berlin Conference on Libya, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued the following statement today (12 February):

By endorsing the conclusions of the Berlin Libya Conference today, we have taken a big step forward on the path to solving the Libya conflict. The conclusions of the Berlin Libya Conference are now binding on all parties. Our intense negotiations in New York over the past weeks have paid off.

All international actors should take this Security Council decision seriously and now finally respect the arms embargo in full. The successful start of the 5+5 talks have shown that now is the time to step up all efforts for a political solution in Libya. We will emphasise this once again at the meeting of Foreign Ministers on Sunday.

SOURCE Federal Foreign Office, Federal Republic of Germany

Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

