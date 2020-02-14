Africa: 10 Irresistible African Gems to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Today, the flowers, chocolates and cakes have been delivered, restaurants booked, wines ordered. Who knows what other gifts to surprise the loved ones await the lucky ones.

What we know for sure is our compilation of love jams from across the continent will surely put you in the mood for love.

In Tanzania, they loosely coined it as "siku ya wapendanao" translated as 'the day of the lovers'!

Below is our Valentine's Day playlist, a selection of songs from various African greats to serenade that special person(s).

1. M'Bife (I love You) - Salif Keita

2. Malaika - Miriam Makeba

3. I love You- Youssou N'Dour

4. No One Like You - P Square

5. Yamore Salif Keita and Cesaria Evora

6.Ten Times Love - Jabu Khanyile ft Don Gumbo

7. Svovi yangu - Oliver Mtukudzi

8.Ritwa Riaku- Eric Wainaina

9.Tiwa Savage - Ife Wa Gbona Ft. Leo Wonder

10.Mr Leo - E Go Beta