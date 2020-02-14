North Africa: Libyan Crisis Resolution - Greece, Algeria Share Same Position

Algiers — Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias said Thursday, in Algiers, that Greece and Algeria share the same position on the Libyan crisis, favouring the political solution "far from any foreign interference."

In a statement to the press after his meeting with Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum, the Greek minister said that Greece and Algeria "favour the political solution for the settlement of the Libyan crisis, far from the military option and foreign interference."

The head of the Greek diplomacy highlighted, on this occasion, "the efforts carried out by Algeria for the settlement of the Libyan crisis to reach a political solution that would allow the return to peace and stability in the country and beyond.

Greece and Algeria "stress the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and any foreign intervention," he added, highlighting the importance of "continuing efforts within the United Nations to end this conflict."

This meeting allowed us to "discuss bilateral relations, which are expected to be further strengthened in the future," said Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias.

He said, in this respect, that Greece and Algeria "are committed to strengthening their bilateral relations, through intensive consultation in favour of peace and stability in our region."

For his part, Boukadoum said that the meeting provided an opportunity to "exchange views on a number of issues, including bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as the challenges facing the Mediterranean region, particularly Libya."