Zimbabwe: Minister Chitando Sentenced to 3 Months in Prison

Mines and mining development minister, Winstone Chitando was yesterday slapped with a 90-day imprisonment after being found in contempt of court after he defied two High Court orders.

Chitando was however given seven days to comply failure of which the court would enforce his jail sentence.

According to High Court judge, Justice David Mangota, Chitando was ordered to ensure transfer of ownership of some mining claims from North Rand into the name of RioZim, but he did not comply.

In his ruling, Mangota said; "The first respondent (Minister Chitando) is found in contempt of the orders that were granted by this honourable court on the 6th of June, 2018 and the 10th of October, 2018 under HC4957/18 respectively.

"The first respondent be and is hereby committed to the Harare Remand Prison for a period of three months.

"The warrant of committal is, however, suspended seven days on condition that the first respondent shall faithfully and dutifully comply with the orders given in this court in Case Number HC4957/18 granted on the 6th of June and HC8198/18 granted on the 10th day of October 2019."