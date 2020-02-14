Nigeria: EFCC Nabs 2 Brothers, 13 Others Over Internet Fraud

Ibadan — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC)Ibadan zonal office on Thursday arrested two siblings and 13 others for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

The siblings, Olanrewaju Olatunji, 19 and Femi Olatunji, 29, were arrested along with the 13 others at Alafara area of Ibadan, Oyo State, following intelligence earlier received on their alleged illegal activities, the commission said.

The 13 others, whose ages range between 16 and 48 years, include: Abiodun Ojo, Lawal Ahmed, Adedeji Olatunbosun, Adeniyi Ramon, and Oladipupo Oluwatobilola.

Others are: Ayomide Olawale, Elegbede Wale, Victor Adaramoye, Timileyin Adeniran, Kunmi Joshua, Tawfeeq Ibrahim, Funmbi Samuel and Adeyemo Yinka.

At the point of their arrest, it was gathered that, three exotic cars, phones, laptops, international passports, Point of Sale (POS) machine, and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the commission added.