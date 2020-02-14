Cameroon: Building Peace - UN Educates Students in Yaounde

14 February 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The United Nations Information Centre in Yaounde on January 27, 2017 organised an International Day to remember victims of the Holocaust.

The United Nations Information Centre in Yaounde is determined to inculcate values of tolerance, respect for one another and peaceful co-habitation for the world to be a better place to live in with the weak and the powerful enjoying equal rights.

The UN ambition was manifested during educational outreach event on the occasion of the 2017 International Day of Commemoration in Memory of victims of the Holocaust. The event was on the theme, "Holocaust remembrance: educating a better future." The occasion brought together students from some high schools in Yaounde such as Lycée Cite Verte and Lycée Tsinga.

"The Holocaust was the systematic, bureaucratic, State-sponsored persecution and murder of approximately six million Jews by the Nazi regime and its collaborators." Reports say that during the Holocaust era, German authorities also targeted other groups because of their perceived racial inferiority. Commemorating the Day on the resolve never to let it happen again the Ambassador of Israel to Cameroon, Ran Gidor said, "our message today is that the Holocaust was the most traumatic act of genocide in history. » He appealed, "We should make an effort to accept people who are different from us in order to make sure that no act of genocide of this magnitude no longer takes place." Talking on why students are the target in the commemorative day activities, the ambassador said they were the future of the society. "To ensure that the Holocaust never happens again, we have to start education at a young age," he stated.

