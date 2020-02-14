Zimbabwe: Courts to Summon Corrupt Bigwigs

14 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has introduced a new system that will see high-profile corruption suspects being summoned to court when their dockets are ready.

Suspects, in terms of the new approach, will not be arrested while investigations are in progress.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said once the docket was completed and ready for trial, the suspect would be summoned to court. "We are changing style this time," she said. "We want to take suspects to court on summons rather than arresting and placing them on remand for long. The traditional way of doing things is proving to be difficult.

"Lawyers will start making endless applications and those matters are not going to trial. So, we have changed strategy. We are completing our dockets first and once we complete our dockets, we then take those accused persons to court on summons."

Justice Matanda-Moyo said the new strategy was set to register more convictions.

Meanwhile, ZACC and Transparency International Zimbabwe yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at fighting corruption.

Justice Matanda-Moyo and Transparency International Zimbabwe executive director Ms Muchaneta Mundopa represented the two organisations.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said corruption had been affront to the corporate governance of most public institutions, thereby negatively affecting service delivery. "The concept and practice or collaboration will guarantee success in fighting corruption and engender public confidence, trust and belief in the general Government efforts to curb corruption and promote sustainable economic growth."

Ms Mundopa said fighting corruption required a committed and holistic approach through the participation of all stakeholders. "The signing of this MoU today between these two institutions is, therefore, a significant milestone in the fight against corruption as it formalises and strengthens the already existing collaboration between ZACC and Transparency International Zimbabwe," she said.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

