Zimbabwe: Youth Leaders' Defiance Irks Zanu-PF

Suspended Zanu-PF youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu, who have remained defiant in their anti-corruption campaign, face expulsion from the ruling party after it tasked its commissariat division to recommend appropriate sanction to be taken on the duo.

Matutu and Tsenengamu last week accused businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei (Sakunda Holdings), Billy Rautenbach (Green Fuel) and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Musarara of leading cartels that were bleeding the country.

Their boss, Pupurai Togarepi, who showed solidarity with them, was demoted to central committee member. Matutu and Tsenengamu defied Zanu PF's decision to undergo a rigorous ideological training at the Chinese-styled Chitepo Ideological School saying they can only go there as lecturers since they are ideologically upright.

They have also vowed to scale up their fight against corruption.Acting Zanu PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa told the Zimbabwe Independent this week that the party was worried by Matutu and Tsenengamu's defiance.

"That is going to be a commissariat issue and it is a question of discipline. Cde (Victor) Matemadanda (Zanu PF national political commissar) said he was worried about the post-politburo (meeting) behaviour of the comrades," Chinamasa said.

Matutu and Tsenengamu are believed to be part of a cast in Zanu PF which is getting increasingly agitated by Mnangagwa's failure to tame corruption and rein in cartels bleeding the economy.

New youth league boss, Tendai Chirau is also calling for the duo's expulsion from the party.Matutu and Tsenengamu say they do not regret holding the press conference last week Monday where they spoke against corruption by cartels. They have vowed to continue with their fight against corruption.

Chinamasa said the behaviour of the two constituted acts of indiscipline as the party had no policy of naming and shaming corrupt individuals."The circumstances pertaining to their breach of the previous directive of the politburo were very clear. They breached that directive in the full glare of the public. Everybody got to know. The two comrades did it deliberately to flout the directive of the politburo and that they knew there would be consequences. So, clearly, that constituted an act of indiscipline, which could not be tolerated. There was no question about what they did," Chinamasa said.

"If you are a senior party person, there is no way you can talk about public affairs and politics and say I am doing this in my individual capacity. What I mean is if I hold a position and express a view which is contrary to the party position, that is not allowed. If I have a view which is contrary to the party position, I express it in my home, in my bedroom."

Chinamasa said the duo had exhibited extortionist behaviour by holding the presser without party authority amid claims by Musarara that Tsenengamu and Togarepi had previously sought sponsorship from him.