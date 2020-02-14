Zimbabwe: Court to Rule On Sikhala Today

14 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo senior High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze is today expected to deliver his ruling on an application for exception to the charge of subversion made by MDC-Alliance national vice chair Job Sikhala.

Sikhala, who is also Zengeza West legislator, is facing charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government, after he allegedly told his party's rally in Bikita East last year that he would overthrow President Mnangagwa's administration before the next elections due in 2023.

He is out of custody on $5 000 bail coupled with stringent conditions.

Sikhala applied for exception on February 3 through his defence team led by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa.

Justice Mawadze postponed the matter to today to allow him ample time to assess the heads of argument by both the defence and prosecution led by senior law officer Mr Tawanda Zvekare.

In his application for exception, Sikhala, who denied the subversion charge when his trial kicked off, through his lawyer is arguing that the utterances he made at the political rally at Mandadzaka Business Centre, did not constitute a crime.

Mr Zvekare told the court that Sikhala was indeed serious about his utterances as he emphasised that there was going to be a war against the incumbent.

"According to Section 89 of the Constitution, President Mnangagwa is Head of State and Government and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Forces, and that is inseparable," he said.

"My Lord, the point I want to drive home is that you cannot separate him (President Mnangagwa) from Government as the defence counsel wants the court to believe.

"The accused indeed was directing his utterances to President Mnangagwa and his Government. It will be naive, therefore, for the defence counsel to suggest that the President and Government are two separate things."

Ms Mtetwa had argued that Sikhala's utterances were directed to President Mnangagwa as an individual and not necessarily the Government he represents.

"My client indeed made the said utterances, but they were directed to President Mnangagwa and not his Government," she said. "President Mnangagwa is separable from his Government as provided for in the Constitution.

"The accused, as a Member of Parliament has the privilege of passing a vote of no confidence on the President and his utterances were reflective of such privileges in Parliament not by any means to be implemented violently."

Ms Mtetwa argued that what Sikhala said was not criminal since common cause was that the language of politicians was loaded with words which did not normally constitute a crime.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.