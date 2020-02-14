Namibia: Radio Accessible in 98 Percent of the Country

Radio remains the most reliable, affordable, accessible, and timely medium of communication used to reach a large number of audiences in Namibia.

With 16 community radio stations and 18 commercial radio stations, radio is accessible in 98% of the country.

Namibia yesterday joined the rest of the world in celebrating the 9th edition of World Radio Day yesterday held under the theme 'Radio and Diversity'.

The day celebrates the power of radio to reflect an promote diversity in all forms.

The Namibian celebration took place at Collage of The Art, Katutura campus in Windhoek.

Speaking at the event information minister, Stanley Simataa said radio remains a powerful tool in ensuring access to information and a mode of unifying societies in their diversity.

A number of speakers spoke in the importance of radio in cultural diversity.

UNESCO Representative to Namibia Djaffar Moussa-Elkadhum said radio is uniquely positioned to in the promotion of cultural diversity.

"This is particularly the case for indigenous people, for whom radio can be an accessible medium for sharing their experiences, promoting their cultures and expressing their ideas in their own languages," Moussa-Elkadhum said.

He said by fostering intercultural understanding of listeners, radio is has become a holistic medium that helps to combat prejudice and discrimination.

During a panel discussion, Head of the NBC radio stations Mushitu Mukwame said ratio stations have to find ways to relay information on topics that many be considered as taboo in some communities, in order to develop the country.

A radio presenter at Base FM, Janet Kaiuina, acknowledged the power radio has in changing people's lives.

"Radio is a huge medium. We have so much influence so it's great to have a day where we are recognized as radio people and radio is recognized for its power,"

The NMT's 2020 World Radio Day competition, 'My Radio, My Vibe', which showcased the talent of young Namibians and their thoughtful insights into this year's theme 'Radio and Diversity' was won by Uasora

"For me to be safe and respected in my diversity means to be recognized for my uniqueness and difference; to be appreciated; to feel OK to be myself; acknowledgement that we're all different, come from different places and speak difference languages; to be represented and included regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation and beliefs," she said.