Zimbabwe: Jonathan Moyo Confirms G40 Members Sponsored Chamisa's 2018 Election

13 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Exiled former Zanu-PF Politburo member and Cabinet Minister, Jonathan Moyo has confirmed some members of the Zanu PF G40 faction supported and bankrolled MDC presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, in the 2018 elections.

The now defunct G40 camp was allegedly composed of former First Lady Grace Mugabe, and ex-Cabinet ministers who included Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao.

On Wednesday, former Sunday Mail Editor and Moyo's close ally Edmund Kudzayi, revealed on Twitter that Moyo intervened in MDC's 2018 election campaign and paid for Chamisa's media adverts.

Moyo confirmed Thursday that he and Zhuwao supported and financed Chamisa's campaign.

"It's an open secret that my TL (Time Line) in these streets actively supported @nelsonchamisa's candidature in 2018. No regrets or apologies. On the media campaign you cite, I got other comrades to also give their support. For example, @PatrickZhuwao paid USD 6K for radio ads on @ZiFMStereo," Moyo wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Zhuwao is a nephew of the late President Robert Mugabe. He and Kasukuwere are now in self-exile in South Africa while Moyo is holed up in Kenya. On the eve of the 2018 election, Robert Mugabe declared open support for Chamisa.

Contacted for comment, the MDC national spokesperson Daniel Molokele denied his boss received financial support from Moyo's camp in 2018.

"As far as I know, we never worked with Jonathan. I don't think its true. In my entire experience with the MDC, we never talk about Jonathan Moyo. So I'm actual surprised," Molokele told New Zimbabwe.com.

However, Chamisa lost the presidential election to Zanu PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa. Moyo was once a fierce Information Minister for the late Mugabe when the former strongman fell out of favour after embarking on the controversial land reform programme.

