Zimbabwe: Court Bars Marry From Seeing Her Children

13 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The High Court yesterday dismissed the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa's application seeking access to the couple's three children and their Borrowdale matrimonial home.

Justice Judith Mushore handed down the ruling yesterday on behalf of Justice Owen Tagu, indicating that Mubaiwa's arguments lacked weight.

"The application for leave to execute pending appeal is hereby dismissed. The order will not be operational until the case is heard.

"The applicant is also ordered to pay the cost of the suit," said the judge.

Last week, the High Court upheld the appeal made by VP Chiwenga for variation of her bail, particularly that she lives in a different house from the VP and that she surrenders her diplomatic passport.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda agreed that Mubaiwa should not return to the matrimonial home, which was a condition of her bail in the earlier charges, until all matters before the courts are finalised, since it would be impossible for the couple to co-exist, as VP Chiwenga is the complainant in the attempted murder case.

She was ordered to reside at her parents' home in Glen Lorne.

Mubaiwa, was granted $1 500 bail by the High Court on Friday last week in a case in which she allegedly assaulted the family's maid, Delight Munyoro at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over custody of the children a fortnight ago.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.