Tanzania: Exim Bank Donates 25m/ - for Mrisho Gambo Hostel

IN its efforts to support the government in improving education in the country, Exim Bank Tanzania, yesterday donated25m/- for purchase some beds to a Secondary School in Arusha Region.

Speaking during a handover ceremony to the Mrisho Gambo Secondary School presided over by Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Mrisho Gambo, Exim Bank Tanzania Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Jaffari Matundu said that the alms was part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) dedicated in their programme dubbed 'Exim Cares' that strives to transform communities' lives as an initiative.

"Exim Bank strongly believes that we have a major role to play in facilitating positive changes in the communities that surrounds us. Education is amongst our key focus areas and this drive resonates with our mantra of transforming lives of students under 'Exim Cares' through sustainable actions.

Mr Matundu further reiterated that: "Exim Bank is interested in plough back to the communities in which it operates and so looking at our finances, we thought we could afford 47 pieces of double beds that can take care of more than 100 students."

Expounding, he called upon other stakeholders to inculcate a culture of empowering the youth through education, adding that there are many challenges they face towards their advancements in societies.

"We have noted that there are many issues affecting today's youth that can potentially lead them to various vices or ill-advised activities. At Exim Bank, we believe that there is need to redirect attention and focus on youth empowerment through education. We will continue investing and playing our part in this for many years to come," vowed the CEO.

Equally, Mr Matundu extolled the fifth phase government for providing free basic education to all children and giving priority to the girl child, and those in rural areas, those living with disabilities, orphans, and other vulnerable groups.

On receiving the donation on behalf of the institution, the RC hailed Exim Bank Tanzania for the timely support, saying: "With this kind of support from your esteemed bank, we shall be able to help those students stay in the hostel, especially those who are currently trekking long distances back and forth. This will certainly help them learn in conducive environment to realize their education dreams."

However, he stated that the institution still needs more than 100 pieces of beds with their mattresses worth 53.7m/- after the bank's donation to cater for 47 students.