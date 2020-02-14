Nigeria: Indiscriminate Tax Waivers Affected FIRS Revenue Target - FIRS Boss

14 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Ujah

Abuja — The Executive Chairman Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami, has blamed non-discretionary tax waivers, illicit financial outflows and high overhead costs for the organisation's failure to meet its tax revenue targets in recent times.

Nami , stated this yesterday in Abuja at a Senate interactive session with revenue generating agencies, aimed to improve the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the Federal Government through non-oil revenue sources.

A statement by Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Abdullahi Ahmad, quoted Nami as saying, "Nigeria loses a lot of revenue through tax waivers granted to big companies which otherwise would have been taxed to buoy up government revenue. Also, illicit financial flow is a major cause of revenue loss to Nigeria.

"Coupled with this is the operational cost of the FIRS which is also high compared to the statutory provisions for the running of the organization. I am new in the FIRS but upon my assumption of office, I have discovered that these, among other factors, contributed to making the FIRS unable to meet its target in recent times."

Consequently, Nami canvassed better official discretion in granting tax waivers, even as he assured that he is working hard at the FIRS in collaboration with relevant government agencies to stem illicit financial flow, especially via profit shifting by multinationals operating in the country.

The FIRS boss urged the National Assembly to assist the organization in this regard in order to increase government revenue towards the modernization of public infrastructure in the country.

