Nigeria: INEC's Weeding of Unviable Parties

14 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

As Nigeria gets set for the 2020/2023 electoral cycle, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, announced the deregistration of 74 out of the 91 odd political parties which took part in the 2019 general elections. The electoral umpire now has 18 political parties on its register.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the delisted political parties no longer met the requirements for them to continue to exist.

Based on Section 225 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) among others, the Commission as part of its regulatory functions has the power to monitor the activities and books of all registered political parties. It is in the pole position to know the parties that truly exist and those that exist only on paper.

As expected, 33 aggrieved deregistered political parties have cashed in on their constitutional right to seek legal redress, but the INEC insists that the pendency of their court action could not hamstring it from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

We are fully on the same page with the electoral umpire for this bold step taken to sanitise our political party register. There is no arguing the fact that we need to provide as much space as possible for the healthy growth of our multi-party system as it will bode well for our democracy.

The struggle by the late legal legend, Gani Fawehinmi, for the registration of more political parties to prevent the imposition of a two-party system through impunity was meant to encourage a wider shade of political representation, participation, opinion and ideology. But what we have seen in recent years amounts to a cynical abuse of that vision.

Registration and "ownership" of political parties were turned into just another hustle by political opportunists. Many of the deregistered political parties did not have any fixed addresses. They never fielded candidates let alone win elections.

Many of them were registered and used to "adopt" preferred candidates of the two major political parties - the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP - wherever they held the power of incumbency.

Their facilitators made the "killings" during elections after which they returned to dormancy till the next elections. This political fraud helped to give even discredited incumbents the veneer of false legitimacy that enabled them to steal elections and get away scot-free.

Besides that, their presence on the ballots made voting a nightmare because of the length and clutter of names and symbols on the ballot papers.

We commend the INEC and encourage it to keep removing unserious political parties from our register, while also ensuring that new political parties that qualify for registration are licenced.

We must keep political fraudsters at bay and deprive them the joy of benefiting from INEC's subventions.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.