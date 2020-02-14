Malawi: UTM Veep Opens Party Doors to DPP, Others in Lhomwe Belt

UTM vice-president Dr Michael Usi on Wednesday wide opened party doors to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and others as the country gears up for a fresh election in five months time.

Speaking to a sizeable crowd on Wednesday at a rally at Nkando ground in Mulanje, Usi said the Constitutional Court determination is a powerful testimony that God is in control of affairs in Malawi.

He emphatically urged Malawians to give a change to UTM to form the next government, saying it is the only political party in this country with the right prescription for the challenges this country is facing.

He said time for podium politics is over but time to fix problems facing the nation such as hunger, poverty, disease, corruption and the general decline of economic opportunities owing to poor leadership.

"Ask yourself what it means when they stand on political podiums to claim economic development using indescribable economic indices and yet you are sleeping with hunger on a daily basis.

"The true meaning of economic development for you should be what you experience when you are alone in your house with your family; what you eat, what you wear and whether your house is a better place to come back to without a headache over what will be your next meal.

"This is your economic development not the distant sound bites that constantly come from this government and its agents," said Usi.

He added that the UTM government will succeed because its policies and promises are evidence based and designed to respond to detailed needs of the people.

Usi commended the UTM President, Saulos Chilima for displaying true and selfless leadership during the trial and after the judgement saying such is the leadership this country acutely craves for, and that Malawians have a second chance to set this country on a path of development via UTM and Chilima.

Speaking at the same rally, UTM Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, who is also the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, said it is pleasing to note that the people of Nkando have realised that UTM is the only political party that can rescue them from the fangs of poverty, corruption and lies that they have been subjected to under the DPP.

"Remember I told you that the maize that government was distributing before elections last year was only meant to buy your votes.

" If government was genuinely concerned about your hunger this was the time that it should have come to your rescue. But now it looks like everyone has gone into hiding because all that maize was used for campaigning," said Kaliati.

She reminded the people about UTM's solemn promises such as having three meals a day; the creation of 1 million jobs in the first 12 months of UTM administration; the creation of mega farms in every district; cheaper prices of fertilizer at MK5,000; duty free week etc.

Kaliati said UTM is still faithful to these promises and principles adding that the party will go straight to implement these programs as soon as it assumes the reins of government after the forthcoming fresh elections.

Usi and other party officials welcomed into the party over 200 defectors from the DPP and other partners.

Others present at the meeting were the party's Organising Secretary, Willet Kalonga; Director of Youth, Bon Kalindo, senior Members, Richard Makondi and Louis Ngalande and former Speaker of Parliament who has just joined the party recently, Davis Katsonga.