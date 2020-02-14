Tunisia: Bachtobji Meets President of International Committee of Red Cross

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and acting Foreign Minister Sabri Bachtobji met Thursday in Tunis President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer.

The meeting discussed the various aspects of cooperation between Tunisia and the ICRC and ways to strengthen it, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

In this connection, Maurer expressed his gratitude to Tunisia for the support and facilities it provides to this organisation in fulfilling its mission.

For his part, the acting FM reiterated Tunisia's commitment to abide by international humanitarian law and promote the noble human values that underpin the International Committee's mission.