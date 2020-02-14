Tanzania: Madina Seeks SA Ladies Golf Conquest

14 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

TANZANIAN top golfer Madina Iddi heads to Johannesburg, South Africa today to showcase her golf skills in the two major golf tournaments.

Madina will be on course tomorrow vying for the top honours in 2020 South Africa Stroke-Play Championship and then the Match-play Golf tournament, both to be held in Johannesburg.

Organised by the Women Golf South Africa (WSGA), the tournament tees off at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club from starting from this Saturday to February 21, 2020.

Madina heads to South African after winning Kenyan Ladies Open Golf tournament title in the 18-hole event staged last weekend in Eldoret.

The South Africa Stroke-play Golf Championship (54 holes) will be held from February 16 to 18 while the Matchplay golf event will tee off from February 19th to 21st this year.

It is one of the prestigious competitions that draw top amateur golfers from around Africa and taking part in it, the golfer will gain international experience and exposure.

Madina, one of the country's ladies top golfers, said she was ready for the dream battle, though she had to travel in South Africa in a difficult situation after failing to secure a sponsor.

Today, Madina is the defending champion of the All Africa Golf Challenge (AACT) at the individual level.

Madina, who helped Tanzania to finish second overall behind dominant South Africa in the continental level tournament held in Ghana in 2018, said the sponsorship woes won't affect her plan to excel in South Africa and to defend her title when All Africa representing Tanzania in All Africa event to be staged in Namibia from March 29th to April 3rd this year.

"I am well prepared, I had this ambition to test South African best players before going to defend my AACT title in Namibia next month," she said.

Madina also won the East & Central Africa Challenge Trophy individual title in Kampala, Uganda October last year, a feat that helped Tanzania to lift third team trophy at the event.

"I understand that I have already beaten them at AACT and also won several silverwares and medals in the national, regional and continental level tournaments, still, I want to add more by winning the continental class tournaments in South Africa," she added.

She said she was eager to help promote the country's golf and tourism globally by participating in this kind of tournaments.

