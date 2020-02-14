Tunisia: President of the Republic Stresses Need to Accelerate Government Formation

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied stressed the need "to accelerate the formation of the government as soon as possible" at a meeting Thursday evening with Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in the government formation process, the Presidency said in a statement without giving more details.

Fakhfakh is expected to present the outcome of his consultations on the government formation to President Kais Saied on Friday evening.

The President of the Republic met shortly beforehand with president of Ennahdha Movement and Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) Rached Ghannouchi.

He expressed, at the meeting, his concern about the long delay in the government formation and recommended speeding it up so that the government would start carrying out its tasks as soon as possible.