Tunisia: President of the Republic Stresses Need to Accelerate Government Formation

13 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied stressed the need "to accelerate the formation of the government as soon as possible" at a meeting Thursday evening with Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in the government formation process, the Presidency said in a statement without giving more details.

Fakhfakh is expected to present the outcome of his consultations on the government formation to President Kais Saied on Friday evening.

The President of the Republic met shortly beforehand with president of Ennahdha Movement and Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) Rached Ghannouchi.

He expressed, at the meeting, his concern about the long delay in the government formation and recommended speeding it up so that the government would start carrying out its tasks as soon as possible.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.