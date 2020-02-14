Zimbabwe: It's Actually a Govt Truck - WFP Corrects Mangwana

13 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

It has turned out that the haulage truck which submerged in river water in Gokwe while trying to cross a bridge in Gokwe ferrying food aid, had been hired by the government and not the World Food Programme (WFP).

Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana had erroneously posted an image on Twitter claiming that the truck belonged to the WFP.

"Haulage truck carrying World Food Program drought relief food destined for Nembudziya, Gokwe has run into problems at Kawongo river," Mangwana had lied on Twitter.

However, the UN body was quick to correct Mangwana informing him it was actually a truck hired by the government.

"In fact, this is incorrect. This was not a WFP truck, but one contracted by the Government of Zimbabwe for its own food deficit mitigation programme. WFP is on the ground ready to assist and to ensure necessary food aid reaches those in need,"WFP wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena had also attacked Mangwana over the government's lack of commitment in developing rural areas especially in Gokwe.

"Cde Nick let's be honest, Gokwe North is being neglected. Old dispensation did zilch & still no infrastructure development there yet we see you post tarred roads to Chivi. Relay my message to your pals Hon @JBMatiza and @MthuliNcube, we're now FED UP! I represent people not trees," wrote Wadyajena on Twitter Wednesday.

