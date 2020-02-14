Namibia: Masisi Arrives in Namibia

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana arrived in Windhoek on Thursday for a one-day working visit.

He was welcomed by international relations minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Presidential affairs minister Martin Andjamba at the Eros Airport in Windhoek on Thursday morning.

Masisi is in the country at the invitation of president Hage Geingob.

A media release issued by Botswana's ministry of international affairs said the two presidents will exchange views on bilateral and international issues.

The visit will also deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

President Masisi was accompanied by international affairs minister, Unity Dow; investment and trade minister Peggy Serame, and other senior government officials.

- Nampa.