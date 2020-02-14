Tanzania: Yanga-Lipuli Ref Punished Over 'Dubious Corner'

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) has slapped a three-month ban to the referee Abubakar Mturo after he failed to translate 17 laws of football during the February 5th Premier League match between Young Africans and Lipuli at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

During the match, the referee awarded Lipuli a controversial corner kick in a response to the players' demand for a goal claiming the ball had closed the line when Yanga goalie Metacha Mnata grabbed it and placed at the post.

In that match, Yanga defeated Lipuli 2-1 with goals from Mapinduzi Balama and Bernard Morrison.

David Mwassa netted a consolation goal for Lipuli. The punishment is in accordance with rule number 39(1) of the Premier League of Referee Control Act.

Apart from the ban imposed to the referee, TFF Discipline Committee has also imposed a 1.5m/-fine to Polisi Tanzania for using unauthorized entrance to the pitch during their February 4th Premier League clash with Simba at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.