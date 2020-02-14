Tanzania: Trauma-ICU Saves Lives of Over 2,000 People

TRAUMA and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) has saved the lives of more than 2,000 people, who were admitted to the health facility while in critical condition since its establishment in 2018.

BMH Executive Director, Dr Alphonce Chandika, disclosed this yesterday, noting that the figure was equivalent to 70 per cent of about 3,000 people who had received treatment at the facility.

"If we had no such facility, we could have lost 70 per cent of the people who were received to the Trauma Unit, while in critical condition," said Dr Chandika during an official handover of the Trauma Unit at the hospital by the government of Israel.

Trauma Unit is a health facility for caring of patients suffering from major traumatic injuries such as falls, motor vehicle collisions or gunshot wounds. Injuries can range from major spinal injuries, head injuries and multiple fractures.

Dr Chandika expressed gratitude to the fifth phase government for improving the health sector, citing BMH as an example of the government's heavy investment.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, who graced the event, utilised the occasion to commend BMH for the provision of ideal health services, saying BMH served not only the Central Zone, but also the entire nation.

"May I use this opportunity to commend the executive director of this hospital for coming up with the idea to set up the Trauma Unit," said the Dodoma RC.

Director of Preventive Services at the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Leonard Subi, said the establishment of the Trauma and Intensive Care Unit at BMH was a result of an agreement entered by the government of Israel and Tanzania in 2018.

He said the presence of such a facility in the country had helped to reduce the number of people referred to overseas hospitals.

For his part, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Tanzania Eyal David noted that the government of Israel had set up the health facility through Mashav, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation.

He said doctors from Israel would continue offering training to their counterparts at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital and run the Trauma and ICU efficiently.

"Two doctors from Israel are here to offer training on how the treatment is given at the facility for the third time," said the envoy