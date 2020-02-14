Zimbabwe: Youth League Disowns Suspended Bosses

14 February 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
By Bridget Mananavire

The Zanu-PF youth league yesterday disowned its suspended leaders, and pledged to defend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidency "at all cost."

This follows the politburo's decision to suspend deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu and political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu after they addressed a press conference naming businessmen Kuda Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach and Tafadzwa Musarara as leaders of cartels that were ruining the country.

The politburo also demoted youth secretary Pupurai Togarepi. Addressing a press conference after the youth league national executive meeting at the party's national headquarters in Harare, newly-installed acting deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau, described the suspended youths as pretenders and "undisciplined people who were chasing their own ulterior motives".

"If you see anyone purporting to represent Zanu-PF youth league, those people are pretenders, they are masquerades. This is the real and authentic Zanu-PF youth league that is gathered here at the party headquarters," Chirau said.

"This is the only place where properly, ideologically sound cadres do their meetings. Zanu-PF does its things using proper channels. As the youth league, we are totally in support of the decision made by the politburo because it is the highest decision-making body of our party. From the cell, branch, province, district, our affiliates are mandated to follow and abide by the decision made by the politburo," he said.

Chirau said their statements, however, did not imply that they support corrupt activities."The party is very clear, that is why the president created institutions that deal with corruption. We follow procedure. Do not go for side shows to claim that so and so is corrupt without bringing evidence. This goes to show that that side show had nothing to do with fighting corruption. It has other ulterior motives."

The youth league's secretary for information and publicity Yeukai Simbanegavi said they did not support any action that would bring the party's name into disrepute.

"We also need to be defending the party and the revolution as well as our president comrade ED Mnangagwa at all cost. We have agreed that as the youth league we are committed to adhere to the guidance we are given by our party leadership and follow the constitution as well as our internal procedures that guide our day-to-day activities and avoid bringing our party into disrepute," she said.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

