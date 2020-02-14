Zimbabwe: African Legends Call for Applications for Auditions

13 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

African Legends Dance Auditions has called for entries from Zimbabwean youths willing to take part in the arts competition.

The auditions are set to be held at Woods Club sensation at Longcheng Mall, Harare on the 15th and 18th of February as a way to revive the Zimbabwean dance culture.

Jibilika Dance Trust in collaboration with Ventstainment will host the event as they are trying to see "creative" dancers of the new generation.

"The event is to keep the dance culture alive and to make sure that dancers are as competitive and creative as possible because we realised the dance culture is slowly dying," said Mukudzai Nyamhamba, who is Jibilika Trust Operation manager.

"There are many prizes to be won on the day. The grand prize is US$ 4 000."

In terms of management, Nyamhamba said, "Jibilika will manage in terms of the programming to make sure the dance competition event goes well".

He further said "Ventstainment will manage the event side of things to do with Youtube and social media managing; broadcasting of the event which will be live".

