South Africa: No Load Shedding On Friday

14 February 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

While there have been a number of unplanned unit outages, Eskom is not implementing any load shedding today.

"Eskom has not load shed since Wednesday and load shedding will not be implemented today. While we have seen a number of improvements on the system over the past two days, we have a number of additional unplanned unit outages that occurred overnight, necessitating the use of emergency reserves to supplement capacity today," said the power utility on Friday.

As of 6 am this morning, unplanned outages or breakages were at 9 835MW and planned maintenance at above 7 000MW.

"As the system remains vulnerable, we remind customers that load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there is a change in the system performance. Eskom will communicate if there is any additional shift and will provide a prognosis for tomorrow later today," it said.

The power utility requested customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand over this period.

Eskom also reminded South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months.

To assist us in reducing demand:

Set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC

Switch off your geysers over peak periods

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time

Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

