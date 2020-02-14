Namibia: Green Enterprise Solution to Invest in Real-Estate App

Green Enterprise Solutions and EstApp signed an agreement to enhance the real estate app that will ensure Namibians have all their real estate information at their fingertips.

According to the statement released by Green Enterprise Solutions (Green), the EstApp already has significant followers, but the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will give the know-how and expertise that Green, the ICT company, can bring in the form of software development and software engineers.

The partnership will enable almost every real estate service offering to move online through EstApp.

EstApp was created by self-taught Namibian app developer Macveren Kapukare, to be embraced by the service providers and their customers in the real estate sector.

Green findings concluded that information and offerings in the Namibian real estate sector, whether for buying or renting were very fragmented and time-consuming, the EstApp application brings all information together on one platform.

For this reason EstApp was developed to bring Namibian property seekers and property providers/agents together within seconds and with the touch of a button on your smartphone.

The app connects buyers with sellers, matches roommates and tenants with landlords/home owners.

"With Green's support the app will continue to add more services as the user base grows," the statement said.

The app can allow tenants to pay rent and owners to list as well as sell their properties.

"This app allows realtors to save money on listings on different platforms and users have a simple, convenient one-stop platform to browse for their housing needs all at a touch of a button on their phones. It's a little like having your very own real estate agent in your pocket with you at all times, the company explained.

EstApp was one of the runners-up in the 2019 Start-up Namibia 2019/2020 Accelerator Programme, led by GIZ.

A programme that stimulated young entrepreneurs to take their ideas from concept to reality and create a thriving enterprise.

Green will provide financial, business and marketing support to foster EstApp to grow and enhance its competitiveness.

Kehad Snydewel, managing director of Green Enterprise Solutions said that start-ups are coming up with their products but getting investors to pump in money to operationalise the inventions is becoming difficult.

"So often we hear that people need to develop their own businesses, but when they come with an idea or a fully fledged operating product or service there is no-one willing to invest to take the product or service to the next level," Snydwel said.

He stated that with EstApp, Green saw a new service offering with great potential and wanted to become part of the application's journey.

Snydewel gave the assurance the collaboration will be effective immediately and will see Kapukare join Green's specialist software development team to further develop and grow the EstApp application.

Kapukare said he is a self-taught software developer and saw a challenge for people looking for real estate and that inspired him to solve the society's need and wrote EstApp as a solution.

On the collaboration, he said: "First with GIZ's assistance and now with Green signing the MoU, the sky is the limit, which will benefit all our present and future users of the application."