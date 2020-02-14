Nigeria: We're Broke - Reps Cry Out Again

14 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkasim & Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The House of Representatives has again said it is broke. Its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, said this in Abuja yesterday while addressing reporters on the readiness of the house to launch its "Green Chamber Magazine" for publication of facts and realities of the activities in the house.

He said the speaker of the house struggled to raise money to finance the magazine which will be launched on February 19. "We have no cars, Nigerians don't know how we come to office. I want Nigerians to hear that the house is broke," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.