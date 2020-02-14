Zimbabwe: Pfugari's Estate Wrangle Rages On

Children of the late property mogul, Eddies Pfugari are embroiled in a dispute over the distribution of his estate, a year after the businessman's death.

The situation has led the executor, Clever Mandizvidza, appointed to manage the family estate to lock Eddies Pfugari Properties head offices in the capital, until the estate is distributed accordingly to the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries of the estate are siblings Edward, Naomi, Henrietta, Itai and Stephen.

In an interview with The Herald, Edward Nyanyiwa, who holds 50 percent shareholding said it came as a surprise to see the offices locked.

"We came in the morning and we were advised by security guards that the executor have changed the locks to the premises entrance," he said.

"Right now we are stuck and business has stopped. We were supposed to take papers in the office to address issues at our Bindura stands.

"My siblings are the ones responsible for all this yet they were never involved in our father's business when he was still alive. I worked so hard to acquire the 50 percent shareholding in the company."

Operations manager, Julias Muzuva also told The Herald that the closure of the head offices came as a surprise as there was no official communication.

"The company have shareholders and management but no meeting was held towards that effect," he said.

"We have to instruct our staff to go back home until further notice and this is bad for business."

However, the executor, Mandizvidza, representing the other four beneficiaries said the closure is just temporary as he irons out the issues among the siblings as required by the law.

"My main duty is to carry out the instructions to manage the affairs and wishes of the late Pfugari's estate," he said.

"The closure won't take long as we want to solve the company's leadership. The company has been functioning with only one director since the death of Pfugari.

"We want to bring the siblings together and end this unnecessary fight and make sure all assets in the will are accounted for, along with transferring these assets to the correct parties."

Mandizvidza added that on paper Edward has 50 percent shareholding although this is becoming hard to accept for the other siblings.

"We are going to end this whole squabble and hope the company re-opens as it services many people in Harare and elsewhere."

The late businessman owned, Knowe, a farm in Norton and developed it into a low density suburb which attracted prominent people like the late national hero and music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi.

He also owned properties from number 32 to 42 Mbuya Nehanda in the CBD, land at Whitecliff and in Bindura.