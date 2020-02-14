Nigeria: China Assures of Coronavirus Control

14 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Latifat Opoola

The Chinese Government says its topmost priority is to control and prevent further outbreak of the coronavirus, adding that it is taking the most thorough and rigorous measures for the prevention of the outbreak.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Zhou Pingjian stated this yesterday at dialogue held at the Centre for China Studies in Abuja with the theme "Nigeria-China Cooperation in the Context of Health Emergency: Imperative of Joint Efforts and Collaboration."

He said the Chinese Government has taken the most thorough and rigorous measures many of which had exceeded what the WHO and the International Health Regulations required.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.