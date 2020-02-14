Nigeria: China Assures of Coronavirus Control

The Chinese Government says its topmost priority is to control and prevent further outbreak of the coronavirus, adding that it is taking the most thorough and rigorous measures for the prevention of the outbreak.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Zhou Pingjian stated this yesterday at dialogue held at the Centre for China Studies in Abuja with the theme "Nigeria-China Cooperation in the Context of Health Emergency: Imperative of Joint Efforts and Collaboration."

He said the Chinese Government has taken the most thorough and rigorous measures many of which had exceeded what the WHO and the International Health Regulations required.