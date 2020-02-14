Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths Tear Into Matutu, Tsenengamu

13 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

In a diatribe aimed at suspended Zanu PF youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu, Acting deputy youth league secretary, Tendai Chirau said the duo were masqueraders and pretenders who chose to raise their issues without following laid down procedures.

Addressing journalists at Zanu PF headquarters soon after their National Executive Council meeting today, Chirau said as youth they are guided by laid down procedures on tackling corruption and will not use any other venue outside the party headquarters.

"If you see anyone purporting to represent Zanu PF youth league, those people are pretenders, they are masquerades. This is the real and authentic Zanu PF youth league that is gathered here at the party headquarters" said Chirau.

Tearing into Matutu and Tsenengamu, Chirau said Zanu PF headquarters was the only place where ideologically sound cadres conducted their meetings.

"This is the only place where properly, ideologically sound cadres do their meetings. Zanu PF does its things using proper channels. As the youth league we are totally in support of the decision made by the politburo because it is the highest decision making body of our party" he said

Chirau said there is no way that a party office bearer distances himself from the party.

"We are accountable to the main wing of the party this is what we are. Zanu PF is an organised party, it has its own way of doing things and there is no way under the sun that you can say you are representing yourself if you are an office bearer of the party. You remain Zanu PF," he added.

Matutu and Tsenengamu named several businessmen as leading cartels and claimed they were doing so in their personal capacity. However, they were suspended from the party and Chirau said they had no evidence to their accusations.

"Zanu PF as a party is against corruption but it is clear on how to address the issue. You follow laid down procedures and approach the institutions that have been established for example ZACC and you must have evidence. I may say someone is corrupt because he is wearing a suit but I don't have evidence.

"What is important is that we need to have order you need not to say so and so are corrupt but you have no evidence. They (Matutu and Tsenengamu) had no evidence that side show had other ultra-motives other than corruption," he said.

Matutu and Tsenengamu were suspended from Zanu PF after addressed the media condemning corruption practices by three business people.

