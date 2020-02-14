Zimbabwe: Schweppes to Resume Production of Mazoe

14 February 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
By Tinashe Kairiza

SCHWEPPES Zimbabwe Limited will soon resume production of its iconic Mazoe Orange Crush brand, with the product expected on the market within the next month, after the company secured a steady shipment of raw materials from Turkey, the businessdigest can report.

Production of the enduring 88 year-old iconic drink, that occupies a pride of place on the shelves of most retail outlets in the country and beyond, ground to a halt last year over a US$10 million debt Schweppes owed to the Coca Cola Company for unpaid deliveries of key raw materials. Though oranges which make the juice are produced locally, the Coca Cola company supplies Schweppes with key raw materials that include concentrates.

Subsequently, Zimbabwe endured a dry festive season, as most retail outlets ran out of one of the country's remaining products which still command global appeal.

A company source last week told the businessdigest that it had taken delivery of a sizeable shipment of concentrates from Turkey, following negotiations with suppliers from that country, with the Mazoe Orange Crush juice expected on the market within the next month.

"As Schweppes, we are pleased to announce that following negotiations with suppliers in Turkey. We will be receiving shipments of concentrates which are a key ingredient in the production of Mazoe Orange Crush. The product will be back on the market within the next month," the source said, highlighting that the company was geared to produce the popular product.

Schweppes, the source said, was now engaging with local farmers to ensure the consistent production and supply of oranges, which constitute the key raw material of Mazoe Orange Crush.

Schweppes exports Mazoe Orange Crush to various countries, which include Namibia, Zambia, South Africa and Botswana.In 2018, there was an uproar on the market when Schweppes tweaked its Mazoe orange recipe to reduce sugar levels.

The new recipe did not appeal to consumers, who demanded the company to restore the original manufacturing formula.Schweppes Zimbabwe then bowed down to pressure from customers and promptly pulled the new product off the shelves while pledging to bring back the original Mazoe Orange Crush taste.

Mazoe Orange Crush has been part of Zimbabwean history since the 1930s, with strong roots in the Mazowe Valley where one Arthur Sturgess, a drink factory owner from Bulawayo, christened the concentrate drink at the peak of colonial settlement in Zimbabwe. Since then, the brand has over the years become part of the country's heritage, that is purchased by numerous households nationwide.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.