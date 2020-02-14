Nigeria: Abd'allah Blames Wikki's Poor Run On Lack of Depth in Squad

The technical adviser of Wikki Tourists, Usman Abd'Allah has blamed his team's poor run in the ongoing NPFL campaign on lack of depth in squad.

Abd'Allah who spoke to www.npfl.ng following Wikki Tourists 3-0 defeat in Aba on Wednesday in a rescheduled NPFL match, also said there are a lot of positives to take from the match despite the heavy loss.

'I think there are a lot of positives to take from this match despite the defeat. We played well especially in the first half but the lack of experience failed us in the second half.

"We have a lot of young players who have not even played the league and in addition to that we lack the depth in squad to be consistent especially with the matches coming thick and fast unlike our opponents who despite their injuries were able to get a win today," he said.

It was a miserable homecoming for Usman Abd'Allah as his new team Wikki Tourists were no match to Enyimba with Stanley Dimgba, Austin Oladapo and Victor Mbaoma scoring the goals for the People's Elephant.

Wikki Tourists will face league leaders Lobi Stars on matchday 20 on Sunday.