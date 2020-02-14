Nigeria: Still On the Sum-Pyem Stool in Plateau

opinion

Plateau State — It is still surprising, shocking and unbelievable that Gov. Lalong is yet to act, one year after the Supreme Court of Nigeria have restored the "stolen mandate" of the stool of Sum-Pyem of Pyem Chiefdom- Gindiri in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State to the legitimate, legal and rightful winner (Arc. Hudu Ibrahim Manomi) to the exalted throne of the paramount leader of Pyem Chiefdom, amounting to a clear and brazen official abuse of office/disobedient to the orders of the Apex Court of the land.

More worrisome is the glaring fact that Gov. Lalong is stirring the government that is unjustifiably claiming to be just and upholding to the tenets of Rule of Law.

While he celebrates his victory from the same Supreme Court that upheld his March,2019 election, we too, equally do felicitate with him in that regard but wonders why he is brazenly disobeying the orders of the same Supreme Court in restoring the "Stolen Mandate"of the Sum-Pyem to its legitimate, legal and rightful winner who was robbed-off the mandate by the "Forces" or "Powers that be" in collaboration with the Plateau State Government.

The trends of this "broad-day robbery" of the stolen mandate of Sum-Pyem stool by this "forces/Power that be" supported by successive government of the state, started when they exerted influence on the Court of Appeal - Jos Division to fault the selection process conducted by the same Plateau State Government (17th may 2004) then followed by the hasty,deliberate and calculated conduct of the purported selection of 26th November, 2013 (during the pendency of an appeal on the matter before the Supreme Court despite being served with the restraining injunction to stop the purported conduct) that illegally brought in Mr. Charles Mato Dakat unto the throne in Question.

Painstakingly, they try to frustrate justice on this matter through frivolous applications at the Supreme Court, which couldn't sail through and Alas, the Honourable Supreme Court (on the 1st of February 2019)set-aside that part of the decision of Appeal Court - Jos Division (of 26th January 2012) upon which the purported selection of 26th November 2013was predicated upon. The Supreme Court further ordered the restoration of the 'Stolen Mandate' robbed-off, to the legitimate, legal and rightful winner of the throne by affirming the decision of the Plateau State High Court of (13th April 2006), which earlier dismissed all the claims against him and upheld his(Arc. Hudu Ibrahim Manomi)selection as the duly elected Sum-Pyem of Pyem chiefdom.

Instead of gallantly (or shamelessly) accepting defeat by conceding to the irreversible unappealable and final decision of the Honourable Supreme Court, the same "forces" or "powers that be" again rallied round Gov. Lalong to frustrate the implementation of the Supreme Court's orders on the pretext that the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court is just but an academic exercise incapable of being implemented by the Plateau State Government under the leadership of HIS EXCELLENCY, RT. HON BARRISTER SIMON BAKO LALONG.

Be that as it may, a mandatory order compelling Gov. Lalong to act by way of enforcing the orders of the Supreme Court is under may soonest with possible severe sanctions attached for disobedience to court orders. WHAT A MESS!

If up till now, One year of disobedience to the orders of Supreme Court on this matter, Gov. Lalong hasn't come to terms with the realities of life and governance, then one wonders what legacy is he setting for himself, his reputation and the society in general? Is it because of the immunity of his office? Of has our society becomes so lawless?

Anyway, Let me hastened to beam the light on all the security Apparatus/Law enforcement agencies/organizations whom before their very eyes, an illegally and illegitimate person of Mr. Charles Mato Dakat is perpetually parading himself as the Sum-Pyem of Pyem Chiefdom and Criminally holden on to the "Stolen Mandate" that does not belong to him.

Mr. Charles Mato Dakat's purported selection was done in contempt of court (Lis-Pendens) and even the part of the Appeal Court's decision upon which his purported selection was predicated upon/hang on,was set aside by an order of the Supreme Court of 1st February 2019.

Have the security/law agencies agents been able to pick up something out of all these scenarios in the discharge of their constitutional duties? And to what extend have they gone in seeing that justice is attained in the enforcement of law and order in our society particularly on this matter? Or are we at the risk of arbitrariness of power, which abort our constitutional guarantees and undermines the sanctity of court orders?

Certainly, the Patience, Tolerance, Calmness and Adherence to the tenets of Rule of Law by our people shouldn't be mistaken for cowardice's simply because of some people's mischief.

Therefore, we Urged/Implore the good sense of reasoning in Gov. Lalong and all the Security/Law Enforcement Agencies to be more ethical and standby the Oath they all undertook to discharge in their official duties and do the right thing.

Auwalu Haruna Ma'aji writes from Gindiri Plateau state