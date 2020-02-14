Mauritius: Handing Over of Certificates to Participants of National Youth Civic Service Programme

14 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
Some 200 participants received their certificates after successful completion of the National Youth Civic Service programme (NYCS), yesterday, at the Philippe Oh-San Auditorium in Vacoas, in presence of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint.

The NYCS is a youth development programme which aims at shaping the character of youngsters aged between 17 to 25 years. The 2nd edition of programme kicked off in October 2019 and participants also received a monthly stipend of Rs 5000.

In his address, Minister Toussaint underlined that the programme helps participants to develop competence, confidence, character, compassion, communication skills thus enhancing their employability profile on the job market. It is an incentive to create, in the youth, a spirit of citizenship and empower them to address life challenges, he added.

He stated that the 3rd edition of the programme will be launched in the March and that opportunities to participate will also be provided to the youth from Rodrigues.

The NYCS programme for 12 consecutive weeks were conducted by trained coaches in 10 youth centres across Mauritius namely: Bambous; Flacq; Floreal; Helvetia; Pamplemousses; Rivière du Rempart; St. F. Xavier Stadium; Rose Belle; Trèfles and Souillac.

The programme focuses on nine key elements which are: Personal Branding; Creativity and Innovation; Millennials Style; Born to Move; Self-Empowerment; Rethinking the Future; Volunteering; Words to Live and Character Focus. It comprises mostly practical sessions such as residential camps, field visits, placement and competitions.

Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius.

