Mauritius: Fishing Port and Breakwater Structures to Be Constructed At Fort William

14 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A fishing port and breakwater structures will be constructed by the Mauritius Ports Authority (MPA) with a view of improving fishing operations in the harbour and rationalising the parking of idle fishing vessels.

A pre-qualification exercise to shortlist potential contractors has been launched by the MPA since December 2019, and the applications for pre-qualifications are expected to be received on 25 February 2020.

A budget of Rs 1.5 billion has been earmarked for the project which will provide a sheltered basin to ensure a safe and secure mooring place for approximately 120 ocean fishing vessels. The facility will also include a service quay of 50 m.

CWP Engineering Ltd FZ LLC which is providing the consultancy services, has already completed the preliminary planning and is proceeding with the detailed design of the preferred development option.

The MPA has also identified in the area of Fort William, adequate land resources of some additional 6 hectares with a total water frontage of some 300 m for the development of fishing quays by private promoters for which an Expression of Interest will be launched.

The bids have also been launched for geotechnical investigations and survey works which are necessary for firming up the detailed designs. Proposals from the potential bidders are scheduled to be received by March 2020.

In addition to comply with the statutory requirement, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is being carried out to assess the potential impact on the environment in the port environment and identify mitigation measures. In this respect, all concerned stakeholders, including the fishermen community, are being consulted as part of a public consultation exercise prior to finalisation of the EIA report.

