Namibia: Water Restored in Rundu

Rundu — NamWater has successfully restored the water supply at Rundu after some residents endured three days without water.

NamWater spokesperson Johannes Shigwedha confirmed this yesterday.

"Our business unit North-East experienced water supply interruption due to dysfunctional water pumps. NamWater swiftly responded to the technical problem with the aim to restore normal water supply. As a result, the water supply to the affected areas was restored by Tuesday afternoon," he said. The affected areas were Kaisosi, Safari, Ndama, Donkerhoek, Millennium Park, Kehemu, NHE and Sunshine.

"NamWater regrets this unprecedented glitch and the inconveniences it may have caused to our customers," Shigwedha added.

"The water itility re-assures the residents of Rundu and Namibia at large, that the corporation is always ready to react swiftly to incidences of this nature and to ensure water continues to flow." The water crisis at Nkarapamwe purification plant in Rundu was due to a production river scheme that was damaged, as all three pumps were out of order and, thus, couldn't pump water to a reservoir that feeds the affected residential areas.

-jmuyamba@nepc.com.na