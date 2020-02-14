Mauritius: Omnicane Launches Dina Life, a New Generation of Natural Sugar for a Healthy and Balanced Diet

press release

Omnicane Ltd. officially launched, yesterday, DINA Life, a new brand and two innovative sugar food products. The first one is enriched with antioxidants and the second one has as its main feature a low glycemic index (low GI).

The ceremony was held at the Holiday Inn in Plaine Magnien in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, and the Chief Executive Officer of Omnicane, Mr Jacques d'Unienville.

DINA Life comprises two products, namely Dina Life Antioxidant Sugar and Dina Life Low GI Sugar. These products are suitable for diabetics and pre-diabetics and for all those who wish to adopt a natural, healthy and balanced diet.

In his address, Mr Collendavelloo congratulated Omnicane for its efforts to diversify its sugar cane products and for placing such importance on research and innovation in its operations. He stated that energy self-sufficiency will be achieved through a range of renewable energies, including solar energy and sugar industry products.

According to him, the sugar industry has a big role to play in achieving energy self-sufficiency in Mauritius. He added that it is important for the government to strengthen its partnership with private companies for the production of electricity from renewable energy.

For his part, Mr Jacques d'Unienville reminded him that sugar forms part of the DNA of Mauritians and that Omnicane is committed to the valorisation of all sugar cane products and by-products, based on the circular economy model.

He recalled that Omnicane Foundation is involved in initiatives like Fighting Diabetes in the Workplace in collaboration with NGOs APSA and PATH under the aegis of the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC). Sugar, he said, is in our DNA and we want to use every part of it, the product and by products based on a model of a circular economy.

DINA Life products

The characteristics of DINA Life products have been documented and developed after more than two years of research and development within Omnicane, with the assistance of Dr Jean Claude Autrey and the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council's Collaborative Research and Innovation Grant Scheme.

The results have been systematically tested and validated after rigorous control steps and certification procedures with two independent and globally recognised international organisations, namely Oxford Brooks, UK, and the Glycemic Index Foundation. The first two DINA Life products, antioxidant sugar and low GI sugar, are available in supermarkets and are distributed by Brandactiv.