South Africa: DWA 2020 Fellowship - Applications Opens On 15 February

12 February 2020
Democracy Works (Johannesburg)
press release By Elaine Pypers

Given the inequality and social issues facing South African society, the country needs change makers committed to improving lives, Democracy Works Foundation is offering 28 young South Africans the opportunity to join the 2020 contingent of their Democracy Works Academy, which develops future civil society leaders. Applications are open between 15 February - 15 March 2020.

The programme, consisting of three residential seminars and an online learning platform developed with the University of Pretoria, enables Fellows to engage on South Africa's socio-economic and political landscape with key figures in politics, business and civil society.

It also offers Fellows mentors for the duration of the fellowship, to assist them with setting their own personal and leadership development goals.

"The Academy focuses on establishing skills from a grassroots level, which creates a space for inclusivity and diversity... Fellows [also] obtain practical skills that they are able to use in future and on graduation and stronger networks across sectors.", says Noxolo Ntaka, DWA Project Manager.

Democracy Works Academy is a seven-month programme that consists of three residential seminars and an Online Learning Platform, developed in partnership with the University of Pretoria. The Academy targets/ requires:

Young people between the ages of 19-30 years old

Who have a matric and an interest in driving social justice and change in South Africa.

This year, the Academy is recruiting young people from Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal (in 2019, the Academy recruited from Gauteng, Limpopo, Free State, and North West).

On completion, Fellows are awarded an accredited certificate from the University of Pretoria and a certificate of participation from Democracy Works Foundation. The Academy is offered in partnership with the In-Transformation Initiative (ITI).

"DWA has emphasised the urgency in empowering and developing my community.", says Nomathemba Santawane, a Limpopo-based social activist, podcaster and co-founder of MotionSense, a virtual web radio station.

