Zimbabwe: Sikhala Cleared

14 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Masvingo High Court judge Garainesu Mawadze has cleared Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala of subversion charges.

In his ruling, Justice Mawadze upheld Sikhala's application for exception of charges.

More details to follow...

