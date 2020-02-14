Nigeria: FAAN, Stakeholders Seek End to Bird Strikes At Airports

14 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, has urged industry stakeholders to come together and intensify the fight to significantly curb wildlife menace at airports.

Yadudu, said this would reduce such hazards as bird strike, improve safety and also reduce funds spent on repairs and checks due to the incidents caused by wildlife incursion like bird strike.

He said FAAN was doing a lot to ensure the dispersals of birds around the airports including discovering and remove their nests, disclosing that the agency has modernised strategies to check wildlife at the airports.

Yadudu, made this known recently, at a symposium with the theme: 'Reduction of Wildlife Strike Hazards at Nigeria Airports,' where he said the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) projected that bird strikes account for 3.6 per cent of all aviation-related incidents.

He noted that the figures from ICAO although looking small was a major one, giving the fact that a lot of these strikes go unnoticed while some are unrecorded.

"Wildlife strikes affect airports small and large in all regions of the world. It is both a risk to aviation safety and a financial burden," the FAAN boss said.

Also speaking, the Director of Airport Operations, Captain Mukhar Muye, said when aircraft were invented the risks of sharing the skies with birds were not considered, stating that it causes the collusions between both over time.

He, however, said FAAN was doing its best and has embarked on projects that would help check bird strikes at all airports.

He explained that the airport authority would be taking delivery of some Phoenix Bird Wailers to enable it scare away birds around the aerodrome to aid in the battle to reduce the strikes.

Official of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Bola Ahmed at the symposium, called for collaboration between the airport operators and airlines in bird control to avoid destruction of engine landing gear, windshield and so on.

He stated that the Enugu airport might have a lot of bird strikes because of the abattoir, which was close to the runway.

In 2015 there were 58 recorded bird strike cases, 98 in 2016; 193 in 2017 and 2019 there were 127.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.