Angola: France and Angola Strengthen Cooperation in Professional Training

14 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The French government will strengthen cooperation in the field of professional and academic training with Angola, especially in the agribusiness and industrial areas, with a view to contributing to the country's economic development.

The information was provided last Wednesday, in Malanje, by French ambassador to Angola, Sylvian Itté, in the end of a few hours of work in the north-central Malanje Province, which aimed to verify the functioning of the educational projects financed by the French government.

According to the diplomat, the Middle Agrarian Institute of Malanje (IMAM) will be the subject of broader cooperation, through protocols to be signed, probably in May this year, between the Ministries of Agriculture of Angola, of France and the French Development Agency.

The official said that policies are being studied, between the French Development Agency and the Ministries of Agriculture and Education of both countries, aimed at boosting the training of technicians of different levels, in Malanje Province.

"The objective is to offer quality training, through a pedagogical training plan for teachers and the awarding of scholarships to France for the best students, in addition to promoting partnerships between French and Angolan high schools", stressed the ambassador.

The diplomat stated that Malanje is one of Angola's regions that benefit from cooperation between both countries, especially in the fields of academic, professional, agriculture and higher education.

Ambassador Sylvian Itté's visit to the province is part of the preparation of the visit of French President, Emanuel Macron, to Angola, scheduled for May this year. The agenda reserves the inauguration of the Higher Institute of Agribusiness Technology of Malanje (ISTAM), with works financed by the French government.

Meanwhile, Sylvian Itté also visited the facilities and the production field of the Agrarian High Institute of Malanje, which will benefit from cooperation in the academic field with his country and the Eiffel school, a high school institution also financed by France.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.