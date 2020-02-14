Angola: Media Council Recommends Strengthened Communication System

Luanda — The creation of conditions for the strengthening of a democratic, diversified and plural media system, aimed at guaranteeing citizens' rights and freedoms is one of the recommendations made by the 14TH Consultative Council of the Media Ministry.

The participants also recommended adjustments to the Legislative Package of the sector and its regulation, by adapting it to social dynamics and to encourage private initiatives to contribute to the consolidation of democracy, diversified and plural media system.

Further work on the definition and consolidation of digital communication, which could include the creation of a regulatory body for this purpose and the creation of conditions for disabled people to have access to information were also recommended at the meeting.

Participants were also urged to improve and modernize the management of public media companies to make them more effective and efficient, so as to support the government's efforts to achieve structural changes.

The gathering also recommended continued efforts of the ministerial departments to increase radio and television transmissions signals and the implementation of digital migration programme.

Strengthening the Media Ministry's methodological role over institutional communication and press offices, the press services in Angola's diplomatic missions and the provincial media offices, for a better standardization of internal and external institutional communication and the government's visual identity are also part of the recommendations.

The final conclusions and recommendations of the event also suggested the need to develop media partners with Central and Southern Africa countries for capacity building, technical and technological support, information exchange and professional mobility.

The Consultative Council of the Media Ministry also recommended journalists to participate in the social networks responsibly, in strict compliance with the Constitution of the Republic and law, as well as the encouragement of investigative journalism as way for a responsible, serious, exempt and pluralist journalistic work.