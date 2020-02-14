Angola: Adventist Church Encourages Angola's Anti-Graft Measures

Luanda — The world leader of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Ted Wilson, encouraged on Thursday, in Luanda, the anti-graft measures undertaken by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, in the ?crusade? against corruption in the Southern African country.

The religious leader, who was speaking to the press following an audience with the Angolan President, said the measures against corruption in Angola have been making the country take important steps forward.

Re-elected in 2015 for a five-year term, the pastor said that the Adventist Church in Angola will continue to work in support of the health and education sectors, as well as to provide assistance to young people involved in anti-social practices.

Ted Wilson, who is Angola for a pastoral visit, comes for the second time in the country in the last nine years, with the first one having taken place in May 2011.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church, founded on May 21, 1863 (156 years old) in the United States of America, is established in 215 countries.

President receives general secretary of CICA

The Angolan President also received in an audience the general secretary of the Council of Christian Churches of Angola (CICA), Deolinda Dorca Tecas, who addressed issues related to the social work developed by CICA.

Speaking to the press, the reverend said that she brought to the attention of the Angolan Head of State some concerns related to rehabilitation, construction of medical posts and schools belonging to religious denominations represented in CICA, which were destroyed during the armed conflict in the country.

Created on February 24, 1977, CICA is the most representative organization of Christian Churches in the country.