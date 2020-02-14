Mozambique: U.S Willing to Support Mozambique in Security

Maputo — Maputo , 14 Feb (AIM) - The United States ambassador to Mozambique, Dennis Hearne, said on Friday that the American government is willing to support Mozambique in questions concerned with security in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking in Maputo at the ceremony where the new US Defence Attaché, Lt-Col Fergal Reilly, was accredited, Hearne stressed that his government is willing to grant any kind of support that may be requested by the Mozambican authorities.

"There are problems in Cabo Delgado right now, as you all know", he said, referring to the terrorist attacks in the province carried out by Islamic fundamentalists. "There are challenges in terms of security and we are willing to help in what the Mozambican government identifies as a request in any area".

Hearne said that the natural resources discovered in Cabo Delgado will offer a possible path for development in the future and, since the US is a country interested in exploiting these resources, it will always be willing to collaborate with the Mozambican authorities in all areas.

"These resources are extremely important for Mozambique and will develop the country in a direction that will benefit everyone", he said. "We have American companies involved in exploiting the resources, and we want the investments we are making to be of benefit to all".

Hearne said that the accreditation of a new military attaché constitutes "an important step in the construction of our bilateral relations, in development and in other areas".

At the ceremony, where the Namibian military attaché, Col Andimba Iyamba, was also accredited, Mozambican Defence Minister Jaime Neto stressed the priority given by President Filipe Nyusi on attaining peace.

He asked the new military attaches and their governments to encourage operations supporting peace and stability, including Mozambique's coastal security, as well as military training.

"Our desire is to work in harmony to strengthen our traditional relations of friendship and cooperation", declared Neto.