Ghana: President Reassigns 2 Ministers

14 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassigned two ministers in his administration.

They are the Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, and Deputy Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey.

Mr Acheampong is now the Minister of State at the Ministry of the Interior while Mr Quartey serves as the Deputy Minister at the Ministry of National Security.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Mr Eugene Arhin.

No reasons were given for their reassignment in the statement.

Mr Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern Region, has been the deputy to the Minister of National Security for close to three years until yesterday.

The Abetifi law maker holds a doctoral degree and a Master of Business Administration degree. He went to Parliament for the first time in 2016 following the death of Mr Wiafe Peprah, former MP for Abetifi.

Mr Quartey, the MP of Ayawaso Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, holds a post graduate certificate in Public Administration and has taken courses in security and intelligence.

A popular figure in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Quartey entered into Parliament in 2013. He serves on the Committees on Roads and Transport and Gender and Children.

